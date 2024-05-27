SI of Police on duty at Ramanathapuram counting centre suffers chest pain; declared dead in GH

A 59-year-old Sub-Inspector of Police Ravichandran, who was on bandobust duty at the counting centre in Anna University Engineering College in Ramanathapuram, suffered chest pain and even as he was rushed to the government hospital, the doctors declared him dead on Monday.

The police said that the SI of Police was attached to Paramakudi taluk police station. He was assigned bandobust duty at the counting centre. In the early hours, he had developed pain and when the staff there rushed him in an ambulance, the doctors declared him dead.

After conducting the post-mortem, the body was taken to the police officer’s native - Sayalkudi, where he was laid to rest with state honours, the police said and added that he joined the police department in 1986 as a constable and was due for superannuation in March 2025.

