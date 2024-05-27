GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

SI of Police on duty at Ramanathapuram counting centre suffers chest pain; declared dead in GH

Published - May 27, 2024 07:01 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 59-year-old Sub-Inspector of Police Ravichandran, who was on bandobust duty at the counting centre in Anna University Engineering College in Ramanathapuram, suffered chest pain and even as he was rushed to the government hospital, the doctors declared him dead on Monday.

The police said that the SI of Police was attached to Paramakudi taluk police station. He was assigned bandobust duty at the counting centre. In the early hours, he had developed pain and when the staff there rushed him in an ambulance, the doctors declared him dead.

After conducting the post-mortem, the body was taken to the police officer’s native - Sayalkudi, where he was laid to rest with state honours, the police said and added that he joined the police department in 1986 as a constable and was due for superannuation in March 2025.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.