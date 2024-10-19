GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SI of Police killed in road accident in Madurai district

Published - October 19, 2024 07:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A Sub-Inspector of Police Y. Jayakumar, 49, of Rajapalayam, was killed in a road accident near M. Subbulapuram in Madurai district on Saturday evening. The deceased, who was attached to Tamil Nadu Special Police 11th battalion at Rajapalayam, was returning home in Madurai when a truck had fatally knocked him down at around 4 p.m. at Thathankulam junction under T. Kallupatti police station limit. The body has been taken to government hospital at Tirumangalam. Police investigation is on.

