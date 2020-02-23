SI killed as bike hits stationary container lorry

23 February 2020 21:47 IST

His motorcycle hit a stationary truck

THOOTHUKUDI

A Sub-Inspector of Police, R. Sivasubramanian (34) of Masarapatti police station, was killed when his bike hit a container lorry parked on the carriageway of a road here on Saturday night.

Sivasubramanian had got a tip-off on a possible law and order problem at Achankulam around 10.30 p.m. and rushed to the spot on his motorcycle. “Since the lorry had been parked in a dark place on Madurai national highways without any proper warning lamps, the SI did not notice it and his bike hit it. Sivasubramanian died on the spot,” Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan said in a condolence note.

The SP said that Sivasubramanian was very bold and efficient, and he worked effectively in curtailing anti-social elements when he was working in Thattarmadam and Tiruchendur Taluk police stations in the district.

The tip-off the SI had got was on an accused, who was on trial for two criminal cases – a murder case and an attempt to murder case, in which he was later acquitted. The accused and members of his rival gangs figured in the history-sheets maintained by the police, the SP said.