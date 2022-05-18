SI, head-constable, two constables suspended for torturing woman

THOOTHUKUDI

The Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan has placed under suspension a Sub-Inspector, a head-constable and two women constables, all attached to the Muthiahpuram police station, for allegedly torturing a woman during inquiry.

According to Dr. Saravanan, the Muthiahpuram police conducted an inquiry in a marriage hall in the area on May 7 following information that 10 sovereigns of gold had been stolen from the bride’s room.

The police picked up a 42-year-old woman from the same area on suspicion and took her to the police station for inquiry after 10 p.m. She was reportedly beatenup by the investigators.

On being freed by the police, she got herself admitted to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital and submitted a complaint to the SP, who inquired about the incident.

When the SP found she had been beaten up by the women constables Uma Maheshwari and Kalpana, Head Constable Maxina, and SI Muthumalai after taking her to the police station and no case was registered against her, he placed under suspension all the four on Wednesday.

He also transferred Special Branch constable of Muthiahpuram area Murugan to the Armed Reserve Police for failing to alert his higher-ups about this incident.

“The policemen and the officers have been instructed not employ third degree methods during investigation to extract information from suspects or the accused. Since law-enforcers under question have flouted the instructions, they have been placed under suspension,” the SP said.