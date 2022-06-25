SI examination: Candidates let in to exam halls after thorough checks

Aspirants for the post of Sub Inspector of police write the examination at St John’s Higher Secondary School in Palayamkottai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

After thorough check, candidates aspiring to become Sub-Inspectors of police were permitted into the examination halls, said police officials at the centres here on Saturday.

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) had conducted the examination.

In Thoothukudi, ADGP Sanjay Kumar, SP L. Balaji Saravanan inspected a couple of centres from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

According to the supervisors at Thoothukudi Kamarajar College, from six centres, 5411 candidates appeared while 989 were absent.

In Tenkasi district, 5,302 candidates appeared from seven centres. Inspector General of Police Jaya Gowri, SP Krishnaraj visited the exam centres.

In Tirunelveli district, examination was held in 10 centres including St John’s Higher Secondary School, Palayamkottai, and Pushpalatha Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Thiagaraja Nagar, among other locations. A total of 7,918 candidates were given hall tickets.

According to officials, the candidates were instructed to keep their electronic gadgets away and they were barred from taking these gadgets inside the examination halls. Apart from installing videos and CCTV cameras, they were also screened as part of the COVID-19 protocol, they added.