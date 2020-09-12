SI dies of COVID-19

TIRUNELVELI

12 September 2020 21:42 IST

Murugan, 58, a Sub-Inspector of police attached to Thachanallur police station died of COVId-19 infection on Saturday.

The officer was on COVID-19 duty at Thalayoothu check-post. He was hard working, recalled his colleagues. About 10 days ago, he was down with viral fever. When he was admitted to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, he tested negative to COVID-19 virus. A scan revealed that he had infection and treatment was under way at the isolation ward. However, he succumbed to the viral infection, doctors said. The body was buried with a 21-gun salute honour, police added.

