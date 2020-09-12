Madurai

SI dies of COVID-19

Murugan, 58, a Sub-Inspector of police attached to Thachanallur police station died of COVId-19 infection on Saturday.

The officer was on COVID-19 duty at Thalayoothu check-post. He was hard working, recalled his colleagues. About 10 days ago, he was down with viral fever. When he was admitted to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, he tested negative to COVID-19 virus. A scan revealed that he had infection and treatment was under way at the isolation ward. However, he succumbed to the viral infection, doctors said. The body was buried with a 21-gun salute honour, police added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2020 9:43:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/si-dies-of-covid-19/article32589383.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story