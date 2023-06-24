SI, constable suspended for taking bribe of ₹ 10,000

June 24, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Madurai

A Sub-Inspector of Police and Grade I Police Constable, attached to Alanganallur police station, in the district, have been placed under suspension for taking bribe from a shopkeeper for not booking a case against him for possession of banned tobacco products.

Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad said that the SI, Ravichandran, and constable, Surendran, had conducted a check at a shop in Vagaikulam junction on complaint of banned tobacco products being sold in the shop.

The police team had found that the shopkeeper P. Abhishek Kumar (23) was in possession of two bundles of banned tobacco.

Both of them had demanded and collected ₹ 10,000 bribe money for not registering a case against the shopkeeper.

When the police got an intelligence input about the act of bribery, the SP recommended departmental action against both of them following which the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai) R. Ponni ordered their suspension.

The SP warned the police officers and personnel of stringent action if their action brought disrepute to the police force.