SI, constable suffer injury in attack

November 30, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

TIRUNELVELI

A Sub-Inspector and a constable suffered injuries in an attack near Koodankulam on Wednesday night.

The police said a patrol team, led by Sub-Inspector, Pazhavoor Station, Parthibhan, intercepted a sand laden mini lorry at Ambavalavaanapuram on Wednesday night. When the police tried to detain the two persons in the mini lorry, one of them, who was identified later as Shankar of the same area, hacked Mr. Parthibhan in which he sustained cut injury. In the melee, constable Kartheesan also suffered cut injury.

However, the patrol team overpowered Shankar and his associate Manikandan. Besides arresting the duo, the police seized the sand-laden mini lorry and the sickle used to attack the police. Subsequently, the police registered a case under five Sections of Indian Penal Code including 307 (attempt to murder) against Manikandan and Shankar, who is facing a illicit sand quarrying case registered in Panagudi police station.

The injured SI and the constable are undergoing treatment in Koodankulam Government Hospital and their condition is “stable”.