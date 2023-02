Shuttle tourney at Union Club

February 05, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Union Club conducted a Shuttle Championship 2022-23 at the indoor court on Sunday. Justice Sundar Mohan distributed prizes to winners and runners under four categories. K. Ajay and S. Saravanan won in open and veteran singles respectively, while C. Karthick and M. Gopalan, and M. Vijay, Subramaniam Ramaraj won in open and veteran doubles respectively. Treasurer B. Alagu Velayutham, committee members Sivakumar and Venkatesh were present. ADVERTISEMENT

