Shutterbugs throng vintage collection pavilion

Lens enthusiasts have a touch-and-feel experience of antique cameras displayed at the Pixel Photo & Video Expo organised by MADITSSIA in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The eyes of curious shutterbugs who visited the Pixel Photo and Video Expo rolled in awe at the pavilion displaying vintage cameras and accessories taking them back in time.

More than 300 vintage camera accessories of various brands like Yashica, Fuji, Konica, Lubitel and Raven, and even early models of Canon and Nikon were showcased in the section.

“The oldest camera displayed is from the 1910s–Kodak’s Brownie–while many vintage ones are still in working condition, maintained with sheer love for photography,” said V Shankar, member of the Executive Committee in Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA).

Half of the displayed items were used by MADITSSIA chairman S. Bharathi while half were from his antique collection, he added.

The lowest-priced camera bought in 1978 displayed was the Yashica Electro 35 for a cost of ₹1,500–people’s most loved camera then, while Mamiya RB-67 medium format camera with a revolving back was priced at ₹1.75 lakh in 1991 was also showcased.

The pavilion was studded with interesting camera-related equipment from the bygone era like the twin-lens cameras of the brand, Aires Reflex from the 1950s and 60s, a camera used by a spy during World War II, daylight developing tanks that evaded the use of darkrooms, direct transparency projector from 1970, etc.

“This is the first time I am witnessing such a big collection of vintage cameras. They are extremely fascinating and make me want to explore more in photography,” said A.R. Venkatesh from Madurai.

A variety of one of the first premium cameras made by the brand Hasselblad from the 1970s was displayed which was owned by Dhanapal, a photography expert and an organising member. “Hasselblad was the first camera to be taken to the moon that documented the iconic journey,” he added.

Mr. Shankaran, fleshing out an interesting fact about polaroid cameras, said that they were marketed among family, especially newly-wed couples at tourist spots which were a big hit for the “instant photographs tag.” Tourist spots were filled with photographers carrying polaroids minting money at ₹20 per photo, he added.

It was also mainly used by professional lensmen to click sample pictures for instant results during large-scale industrial shoots, he added.

Mamiya interchangeable lens large format, rangefinders of Richos, flashes of Metz and Klik that came along with a power bank from the 1970s, Nickel-Cadmium Battery charger at a size of 9-inch × 5 inches, 8mm video recorder tape, film rolls that costed around ₹30 in those days, 35 mm film cameras of Pentax, Vivitar and Minolta were a few gems at the display.

R. Krishna, 25, who is interested in antiques could not get enough of the pavilion and kept capturing close videos of the items on his phone for several minutes and he was not alone in theis regard at the venue - IDA Scudder Convention Centre.