Shutdown fake websites carrying names of famous temples: HC

January 31, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking a serious view of several fake websites being operated in the names of famous temples in Tamil Nadu, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Centre and the State to shut them down forthwith.

Hearing a batch of public interest litigation petitions, a Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad issued a series of directions to end such illegalities. It said fake websites opened in the names of temples and deities should be shut down with the help of Cyber Crime Wing and the income they earned by them should be recovered.

The authorities should provide information to the Department of Telecommunication and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology with a list of official websites of the temples with domain names.

Instructions should be given to Internet Service Providers to block illegal websites created by third parties in the names of the temples or third parties impersonating and infringing the rights of the temples or temple authorities.

Official websites of the temples should be revamped or new official websites should be created for rendering online services to devotees. The websites should contain booking mechanism for all pujas, ceremonies and other religious activities, donations, etc.

Adequate publicity of the official temple websites should be made by the temple administrations as per the guidelines of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department. The official websites should carry a disclaimer in the homepage warning the public about fake websites, the court said.

A dedicated contact number of an officer must be provided in each temple website to enable the devotees to report fake websites. The HR & CE department and the Cyber Crime Wing should swiftly act on such complaints, and conduct periodical inspection of the websites.

The temple administrations should take all efforts to prevent touts from providing services to the devotees and collecting money, donations or contributions.

Adequate number of boards should be placed attemples, providing information about the temples, fees to be paid, etc., and stating that touts were banned from offering any service.

The court said sufficient number of hundials should be placed at the temples, with boards asking the devotees to offer their contributions or donations only in the hundials or in the payment gateway of the official websites.

The amounts collected should be properly accounted and audited by the authorities. Only authorised archakars, photographers and guides should be permitted inside the temples.

The procedures preceding the religious ceremonies in the temples had to be streamlined. The Commissioner of the HR & CE department should monitor the religious activities performed in the temples, the court directed.