‘Shrines in State to be opened soon’

PARAMAKUDI

20 June 2021 22:27 IST

HR & CE Minister P.K Sekar Babu on Sunday that temples would be opened to devotees as and when the number of positive cases further declined in the State.

Distributing financial assistance of ₹4,000 and a kit containing 15 grocery items to 198 archakas, pujaris and others at Meenakshi Amman Temple here, he told reporters that over 12,000 pujaris and archakas, who were not receiving salary, were given 10 kg of rice, grocery items and financial assistance by the government on instructions from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Advertising

Advertising

The shrines in the State would be thrown open after COVID-19 cases declined.

The government and officials were in touch with experts in this regard. Once they were satisfied with the decline in numbers of positive cases, the shrines would be open soon.

The Minister said the government would consider taking over temples that had higher revenue under the HR&CE administration.

He earlier visited Sivaganga, where HR&CE officials retrieved temple land measuring 9.58 acres.