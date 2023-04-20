SHRC to visit Ambasamudram to meet custodial torture victims

April 20, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The State Human Rights Commission will soon visit Ambasamudram to meet the victims who lost their teeth after suspended ASP Balveer Singh allegedly tortured them in custody.

SHRC member Kannadasan said the Commission started inquiring about the incident and a number of victims had recorded their statements before it in Chennai. He was speaking to reporters after a routine visit to the government juvenile home where 12 inmates had escaped recently, and the Palayamkottai Central Prison.

“Since the victims have alleged that they had lost their teeth following the torture by Balveer Singh and explained to them the role played by other policemen, including the Inspectors of three police stations in Ambasamudram sub-division, the SHRC will soon visit town to meet the victims to ascertain the veracity of the charges being levelled against the police. Since the inquiry is on, we cannot say anything about the action to be taken against other policemen under question,” Mr. Kannadasan said.

When asked about the escape of the inmates from the juvenile home, Mr. Kannadasan said the police had picked up 11 of the 12 boys. Efforts were on to secure the remaining inmate. Meanwhile, the SHRC members were visiting the juvenile homes across the State to check the security arrangements put in place in these homes and other facilities created there.

