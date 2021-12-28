SHRC recommends compensation to boy

MADURAI

28 December 2021 23:35 IST

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has recommended that the State government directs the Director of School Education to instruct the Chief Educational Officers to monitor school managements to ensure that they do not engage children in cleaning classrooms and toilets.

SHRC member D. Jayachandran also recommended payment of a compensation of ₹1 lakh to the complainant, P. Adhisivan of Madurai district, who had filed the complaint in 2015 alleging that a class teacher had asked his son to clean the classroom.

In 2015, Adhisivan said that his son was studying in Class VIII in PKN Boys’ Higher Secondary School, a government-aided school in Madurai district. The boy sustained an injury after a desk fell on his leg when he was cleaning the classroom. He lost a toe in his left foot.

Following the injury, his son was taken to Tirumangalam Government Hospital for first aid. The school authorities did not call the ambulance and his son was not taken to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, he said. He complained that the class teacher asking his son to clean the classroom was a violation of human rights.

The counsel for the complainant, R.M. Arun Swaminathan, argued that the boy had aspired to serve the nation by joining the armed forces, but now he could not go for selection due to the loss of a toe.

Mr. Jayachandran observed that the Commission was receiving a number of complaints from the public alleging that several schools were making the students clean classrooms and toilets.