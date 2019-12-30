SHRC orders SI, two others to pay compensation for assaulting farmer

TIRUNELVELI

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered a Sub-Inspector of Police, a Special Sub-Inspector and a Head-Constable to give ₹20,000 each to a farmer for having assaulted him during a vehicle check six yeas ago.

In his complaint to the SHRC, the farmer, T. Paulson of Levingipuram in the district, said he was intercepted by a police team, which included SI Manoj Kumar, SSI Samuthiram and Head-Constable Lingarajan, all attached to Thirukkurunkudi police station, at Mahiladi Vilakku when he was returning home on his bike around 5.30 p.m. on June 19, 2013.

As Samuthiram asked him to produce the Registration Certificate of the vehicle and his driving licence, Mr. Paulson produced the photocopy of the registration certificate and told the police that he had kept his driving licence at home.

While Manoj Kumar abused him verbally, Samuthiram and Lingarajan assaulted him. The trio also threatened his sister Regina and one Andi of the same area when they requested the police personnel to let him off.

When Ervadi SI Syed Ali arrived at the spot in a car with two other policemen, they also assaulted him and stuffed him inside the car. After registering a fake case, they produced Mr. Paulson before the Judicial Magistrate of Valliyoor, the complainant charged.

“As I informed the Magistrate about the police assault, they attacked me again even as I was being taken to the hospital. I underwent treatment for my injuries in the prison hospital from June 20 to 24, 2013 before being enlarged on bail on June 25,” Mr. Paulson said in his complaint forwarded to the SHRC.

However, the accused police personnel denied the charges, saying Mr. Paulson, abused the policemen, pulled the shirt of Manoj Kumar and pushed the others down, in which Lingarajan sustained injuries on the forehead and left elbow. Following the complaint the police team filed against Mr. Paulson with Ervadi police, he was arrested and remanded in judicial custody though the place of occurrence of the incident was under Thirukkurunkudi police station.

SHRC member D. Jayachandran, who heard the case, acquitted Syed Ali, while holding Manoj Kumar, Samuthiram and Lingarajan guilty of having violated human rights by assaulting Mr. Paulson. He ordered that the victim be given ₹60,000 by the trio – ₹20,000 each.

He also recommended to the government to initiate disciplinary action against Manoj Kumar, Samuthiram and Lingarajan.