SHRC member to inspect road work at Manimuthar dam

TIRUNELVELI

State Human Rights Commission member D. Jayachandran will inspect the 6-km-long road between Manimuthar dam check-post and Thalaiyanai on Thursday as it is hearing a petition seeking relaying of the road for the benefit of the workers of Manjolai Tea Estate and the tourists visiting these scenic spots in the Western Ghats.

When the case, filed by Johnson Appadurai, came up for hearing before the SHRC on Monday, Forest Range Officer Saravanakumar and Forester Murugesan appeared before the Commission with the assurance that relaying of the road would resume in January first week after the end of north-east monsoon. Accepting it, Mr. Jayachandran said he would inspect the road on Thursday.

“After reviewing the progress of the work on Thursday, the SHRC will pronounce its order,” Mr. Jayachandran told reporters here on Wednesday.

He also said that the SHRC, based on the newspaper reports, had taken suo moto action on the electrocution of a woman from Manur as she stamped on a snapped overhead electric wire. As the SHRC sent notice to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, the officials agreed to pay a compensation of ₹ 2 lakh to the victim’s husband Arumugam.

“Since Mr. Arumugam has filed an appeal before the SHRC seeking ₹ 10 lakh as compensation, notice has been sent to TANGEDCO,” Mr. Jayachandran said.