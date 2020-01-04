SHRC flays complainant for falsely accusing police officer

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has slapped exemplary cost of ₹25,000 on a complainant, who had falsely accused a woman police officer of having verbally abused and assaulted him when he appeared before the police in connection with a complaint preferred against him by his maternal aunt.

In his complaint with the SHRC, N. Balachandar of Kondaanagaram near here said he had submitted a complaint with Suththamalli police against his maternal aunt A. Thamaraipushpam, accusing her of having usurped his land measuring about 5.50 cents and a gold chain, weighing 2 sovereigns, from him.

When he and his parents went to the police station on May 5, 2018 for inquiry, Sub-Inspector of Police Sudha verbally abused and assaulted him, he charged adding that he had to undergo treatment in the government hospital for the injury he had sustained in the assault.

Since his petition with the Superintendent of Police seeking action against Ms. Sudha did not evoke any response, he was constrained to approach the SHRC, Mr. Balachandar said.

Denying the charges levelled against her, Ms. Sudha, who appeared before the SHRC, said the then Inspector of Police, Suththamalli police station, Vijayakumar completed the inquiry into the petition of Mr. Balachandar and the complaint preferred by Mrs. Thamaraipushpam against Mr. Balachandar as he had assaulted the lady even as she was standing in front of her house.

Property dispute

It was then found that he had a dispute with his aunt over a property and filed a fake complaint against her besides cheating and assaulting her.

Ms. Sudha registered a criminal case against Mr. Balachandar and subsequently filed the charge-sheet in the Judicial Magistrate court, Cheranmahadevi, against him.

“In order to take vengeance against me, Mr. Balachandar filed a false complaint with the SHRC,” the Sub-Inspector said.

SHRC member D. Jayachandran observed that Mr. Balachandar had filed the complaint with the SHRC against Ms. Sudha “who has discharged her duty as per law”.

“While the police officer has not violated the human rights of the complainant as he has failed to prove it, he is not entitled to get any compensation. The complainant, using his political influence, has troubled the police officer and harassed her besides giving news in the media in a bid to tarnish her image. So, the petition is dismissed with the exemplary cost of ₹25,000 to the respondent,” Mr. Jayachandran ordered.