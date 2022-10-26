SHRC directs State govt. to give ₹1 lakh compensation to woman

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the Tamil Nadu government to pay a compensation of ₹1 lakh to a woman whose complaint was not entertained by an Inspector of Police.

In her complaint, A. Mari Selvi, 33, of Kovilpillaivilai in Thoothukudi said she married S. Sanal Kumar of Kalingarajapuram under Nithravilai police station limits in Kanniyakumari district and was residing at Kalingarajapuram. After Sanal Kumar developed an extra marital affair with X. Suganya, Ms. Mari Selvi, on the advice of her father-in-law Soman, moved to Kovilpillaivilai with her husband and two children.

When Sanal Kumar renewed his contact with Suganya over phone, Ms. Mari Selvi opposed it. But Sanal Kumar beat her and went to Kalingarajapuram again. Ms. Mari Selvi filed a complaint at Nithravilai police station, which was not entertained by Inspector Raj, who asked her to file a case in the court seeking divorce from Sanal Kumar on the ground of adultery.

Her complaint with Thoothukudi All Women Police seeking maintenance from her husband was also not allegedly entertained.

Against this backdrop, Ms. Mari Selvi received a call from Mr. Soman on July 8, 2020, informing her that Sanal Kumar committed suicide at Kalingarajapuram. When Ms. Mari Selvi went there with her children, the post-mortem had already been conducted. Nithravilai police maintained that he committed suicide. But she alleged that her husband was murdered by Suganya and her family members.

When Ms. Mari Selvi went to Nithravilai police station to file a complaint against Suganya and others, she was chased away by the Inspector, she said.

Seeking action against the Inspector of Nithravilai police station and Sub-Inspector of Thoothukudi All Women Police Station A.K. Latha for violating her rights, Ms. Mari Selvi filed a complaint with the SHRC.

Dismissing the charges against Ms. Latha, SHRC member D. Jayachandran observed that Mr. Raj violated the rights of Ms. Mari Selvi by refusing to register a case against the accused based on her complaint. Hence, the State government should give a compensation of ₹1 lakh to Ms. Mari Selvi and recover the amount from the salary of Mr. Raj, besides initiating disciplinary action against him, he said.

