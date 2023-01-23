SHRC chairman urges public to donate books to Central prisons

January 23, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST

Chairman of State Human Rights Commission S. Baskaran, has appealed to the members of the public to donate books to the libraries of Madurai and Tirunelveli Central Prisons to help the convicts undergo reformation.

The library in Madurai Central Prison, at present, has got limited number of books and was getting them from the District Library on rotation.

Stating that buying books and maintaining them were not an easy task he said, the administrations of both the Central prisons have embarked on a noble mission to bring about attitudinal changes among the convicts through books.

“Books of varied topics can help guide the convicts in the right direction,” he said.

He was here to receive 1,000 books from advocate K. Samidurai and hand them over to the Deputy Inspector General (Prisons), D. Pazhani and Superintendent of Madurai Central Prison, S. Vasantha Kannan.

“We have got some 3,500 books on limited topics. We are appealing to the members of public to donate books to our libraries in Madurai and Tirunelveli Central Prisons so that the convicts can have a range of books on different subjects,” said Mr. Pazhani.

The books can be handed over to the officials at the Central prison.

“The books would be scrutinised for their content. Only those books which would help the convicts reform would be kept in the library for the access of the convicts. Other books would be kept in the staff library,” he said.

The convicts would be allowed to take the books from the library to their cells for reading.

Retired Prof. S. Vincent also handed over some English learning books for the prison libary.