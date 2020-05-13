Madurai

‘Shramik’ special train leaves for Jharkhand

A second ‘Shramik’ special train carrying 1,429 migrant labourers left Tirunelveli railway junction for Hatia in Jharkhand on Wednesday.

The train, which departed at 6 p.m. is scheduled to reach its destination at 9.10 a.m. on May 15.

Among the passengers, 1,240 are engaged in construction work at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP), 67 in private projects in Tirunelveli and 122 in Thoothukudi.

Following a medical check-up organised at KKNPP premises, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, the labourers were taken to the railway junction in buses. They were given food packets and drinking water before the train left.

The first special train left for Bihar on Tuesday night.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 7:56:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/shramik-special-train-leaves-for-jharkhand/article31575710.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY