‘Shramik’ special train leaves for Jharkhand

A second ‘Shramik’ special train carrying 1,429 migrant labourers left Tirunelveli railway junction for Hatia in Jharkhand on Wednesday.

The train, which departed at 6 p.m. is scheduled to reach its destination at 9.10 a.m. on May 15.

Among the passengers, 1,240 are engaged in construction work at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP), 67 in private projects in Tirunelveli and 122 in Thoothukudi.

Following a medical check-up organised at KKNPP premises, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, the labourers were taken to the railway junction in buses. They were given food packets and drinking water before the train left.

The first special train left for Bihar on Tuesday night.