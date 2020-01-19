Showers in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts

Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothkudi districts experienced drizzle after completion of the north east monsoon on Saturday night and Sunday.

The mild shower caused sudden flow of water at the falls in Courtallam making it a joyful weekend for tourists who visited the picnic spot.

In Tirunelveli district, the level in the Papanasam dam on Sunday stood at 133.40 feet (permissible level is 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 486.23 cusecs of water and 1204.75 cusecs was discharged. While Ambasamudhram recorded rainfall of 9 m.m., Papanasam dam recorded 8 m.m. rainfall.

The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 110.20 feet (118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 75 cusecs and 475 cusecs was discharged.

Tenkasi district’s Karupanathi dam recorded 4.50 m.m., Tenkasi 4.30 m.m., Ayakudi 3.20 m.m. and Sengottai 2 m.m. rainfall.

A bountiful north east monsoon in October, November and December helped fill majority of tanks in the districts.

Even as the Indian Metereological Department has announced that the NE monsoon has ended, Thoothukudi district was experiencing sunny weather and witnessed sudden showers on Sunday.

The rain that started at around 9.45 a.m. continued till 11 a.m. Rain was reported in and around Thoothukudi, Srivaikuntam, Sawerpuram, Eral.