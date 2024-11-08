Showers in Thoothukudi; more rain expected in next 48 hours

Widespread showers across Thoothukudi district on Friday kept many people indoors and intermittent rains are likely to intensify in the next two days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports.

The sky was overcast and around noon, there was light shower. From 1 p.m. onwards, many pockets in the district experienced steady showers till evening.

Due to a depression in southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep, rainfall was expected along the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coastal districts. In some pockets in Kanniyakumari district, there may be a storm with a speed of 35-45 kms and rainfall is likely to be heavy to very heavy, according to IMD reports.

The southern districts including coastal habitations in Rameswaram, Thoothukudi and pockets in Kanniyakumari witnessed rain on Friday.

Thoothukudi district administration and the civic authorities have taken ample preventive measures. Mayor N. P. Jagan had recently inspected the low-lying areas in the city and said that newly laid roads had been given storm water drain provision. Hence, there would not be any water logging.

In other areas, the authorities have identified challenges post rainfall. The district administration have already opened relief centres for people who may require them.

Tirunelveli District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan held a review meeting with the Water Resources Department officials and they were closely monitoring the dam storage level and the flow in Thamirabarani river.