Showers create pools all over Thoothukudi again

THOOTHUKUDI

After witnessing flooding for four successive years since 2018, residents of the town may be forced to suffer from similar situation this year too as brief showers had created pools all along the roads.

After Thoothukudi experienced brief showers on Wednesday night, rainwater stagnated in several places. As the rainwater did not drain into the drainage channels and caused pools at several places, the public suffered a lot.

Left with no other option, the corporation, which is still claiming that there would be no water stagnation this year during monsoon, had to press tankers to drain the stagnant water with pumps.

“The northeast monsoon is yet to commence in Tamil Nadu… Thoothukudi that experienced only brief rain on Wednesday night to record just 12 mm rainfall, cannot withstand even this shower. We could see water stagnation everywhere due to faultily constructed drainage channels. So, it’s going to be nightmare again this year also during the northeast monsoon,” said a woman teacher working with a government-aided school.

Sattankulam experienced good rainfall of 72 mm and the rainwater entered into a library in the town.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Sattankulam – 72, Kovilpatti – 25, Vilaathikulam – 14, Thoothukudi – 12, Kayathar – 10, Kaadalgudi – 6, Keezha Arasadi – 4, Ottapidaaram, Tiruchendur and Kulasekarapattinam – 2 and Srivaikundam – 1.20.