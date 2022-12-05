Show no mercy to ganja peddlers with backing of caste outfits, says Asra Garg

December 05, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Within a span of just two weeks, Inspector General of Police Asra Garg chaired a review meeting at District Police Office in Palayamkottai on Monday to analyse the law and order situation in the southern districts and the ongoing operations against ganja peddlers.

The objective behind this review meeting was to check organized crimes, murders with caste overtones and measures to crush self-styled leaders of caste outfits that trigger unrest among different castes. He exhorted the Special Branch personnel to be alert and have their sources refreshed all the time to collect vital intelligence inputs from trouble-prone areas. “Since having the sources at high alert, gathering information from them about a possible crime to happen in a particular place and pre-empting the crime is paramount for ensuring the rule of law, the Special Branch policemen should have to play a major role,” he said.

He also exhorted the officials to be ruthless against drug peddlers. “Besides initiating most stringent action against them, immediate steps should be taken to freeze the accounts of the culprits, their family members and close relatives. Moreover, their assets should also be attached,” the IG said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar and SPs P. Saravanan of Tirunelveli and Hari Kiran Prasad of Kanniyakumari, Special Branch constables and senior police officials from these districts participated in the meeting.

After two gruesome murders with caste overtone recently gave sleepless nights to the official machinery, Mr. Garg visited the district twice with the last visit on November 22 to intensify drive against the criminals enjoying the backing of caste outfit leaders. He convened the review meeting again to accelerate the drive.