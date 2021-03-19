Shortcomings in functioning of infrastructure

Delay in construction of AIIMS is one of the main issues

Madurai

Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency gets hundreds of devotees every year. Although this constituency has major public infrastructures like the proposed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the IT park at Vadapalanji and Madurai airport, there are several shortcomings in the functioning of these facilities.

Tirupparankundram constituency has a few areas that fall within the purview of Madurai Corporation like Tirupparankundram, Avaniapuram, Harveypatti and Tirunagar. Rural areas, including Nagamalai Pudukottai, Vadapalanji, Valayapatti, Kombadi and Thoppur, fall within this constituency.

The delay in commencing the construction of AIIMS at Thoppur is one of the main issues that has been repeatedly highlighted. Although it has been more than two years since the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone, there has not been much progress. “Why is the State government showing a lackadaisical attitude towards setting up AIIMS? There is an urgent need to sign the loan agreement with Japan International Cooperation Agency and begin the construction,” says V.S. Manimaran, Coordinator of People’s Movement for AIIMS Madurai.

The IT park at Vadapalanji, spread around 245 acres, largely remains underutilised. K. Nagaraj, Managing Director of Aparajitha Corporate Services Private Limited, says that the government must incentivise the IT companies and encourage them to set up their companies in the IT park. “The government must aid in creating an ecosystem that will encourage more IT companies to set up their units,” he adds.

The non-announcement of Madurai airport as an international airport is another long pending demand. The Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry had made several petitions demanding the award of point of call to Madurai airport, says its senior president S. Rethinavelu.

“The leaders who are contesting the elections must commit to the voters that they will definitely ensure that Madurai airport is declared an international airport,” he says.

The lack of parking facility and sufficient number of toilets around Subramaniaswamy Temple at Tirupparankundram is another major issue here.

B. Muthu Alagesan, a resident near the temple, says that during festivals and ‘muhurtham’ days, the whole Tirupparankundram area gets congested due to lack of parking facility. Saravana Poigai, the pond of Subramaniaswamy Temple, is severely contaminated. Its rejuvenation is another necessity.

The farmers from pockets where ‘Madura Malli’ is cultivated demand setting up a scent factory in Tirupparankundram constituency.

People belonging to the Mukkalathors constitute a significant vote share in the constituency. The AIADMK has fielded V.V. Rajan Chellappa, the sitting MLA of Madurai North constituency, to contest from Tirupparankundram. The CPI (M) has fielded S.K. Ponnuthayi here.

P. Saravanan, the sitting DMK MLA of Tirupparankundram, joined the BJP.