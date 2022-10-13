Shortage of technicians for scanning hits emergency treatment

More technicians sought for Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital, says Dean

Lack of adequate number of technicians for taking CT scan and MRI scan has been plaguing efforts of medical officers in taking prompt decision in providing appropriate treatment, especially in accident cases, in the Government Medical College Hospital here.

The hospital has CT scan and MRI scan facilities but it has only four technicians to handle the two facilities located in different places in the hospital.

While MRI scan is taken for limited hours during the day time, the need for CT Scan is round-the-clock as medical officers are dependent on the results of CT scan to proceed with the treatment of accident victims.

"More often we need to ensure that the patients do not have any head injury to decide on the kind of life-saving treatment to be provided for the patients. To ascertain this, CT Scan report is inevitable," a medical officer said.

However, hospital sources said that only four technicians, one regular employee and three outsourced employees, were deployed to handle both the CT scan and MRI scan.

"The fact that these two facilities are located in different places is a handicap. At any given point of time, only one technician is available in both the facilities. Even if the technician goes out for tea or lunch, patients have to wait," the doctors said.

As the technicians lock the doors to protect the state-of-the art equipment at both centres whenever they go out, patients often complain of poor service. "Many a time, the technicians bear the brunt as the patients and their attendants shout at them," the medical officer said.

He added that the delay in getting CT scan report due to manpower shortage often renders all the facilities, including medical officers, equipment in the medical college hospital meaningless in trauma care ward as the injured has to put up with avoidable delay.

At present, CT scan is used on 75 patients each day and MRI on 10 patients everyday.

"If one of the technicians is one leave or takes weekly off, the efficiency of the technicians on duty does not match with the expectation of the trauma care ward," another doctor said. Sometimes, patients have to wait for three to four days to get MRI scan done.

Dean, J. Sangumani said that phenomenal increase in the number of patients visiting the hospital in the last few months has led to the stress on scan centres. "Very soon, we will get one more technician and the hospital has already sought for three more technicians to meet the daily requirement," he added.