‘Shortage of skilled workforce a concern in clothing industry’

Karaikudi

A two-day international conference on skills for clothing sector, sponsored under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme and organised by Alagappa Institute of Skill Development of Alagappa University, Karaikudi, was inaugurated on January 22.

University Vice-Chancellor N. Rajendran, in his presidential address, said that clothing industry is one of the oldest sectors that contributes a major share to the Indian economy. He said that this is the second largest employer in the country after agricultural sector.

“Unprecedented technological transformations and a shortage of skilled workforce is a major concern for the industry. Hence, the focus must be to create an effective policy framework towards offering quality vocational training to the students during their graduation,” he said.

G.L.D. Wickramasinghe, former Vice-Chancellor of University of Vocational Technology, Sri Lanka, inaugurated the conference. In his address, he explained the modern trends and techniques used in global clothing sector. Further, he urged the students to develop interest towards research to develop good products and become successful entrepreneurs.

K. Murugesh Babu from the College of Textile and Clothing Engineering, Soochow University, China, delivered the keynote address.

In his address, he illustrated how the modern technological advancements like Computer Aided Design (CAD), Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality have changed the nature of the clothing sector.

During the conference, Alagappa Institute of Skill Development signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Anugraha Fashion Knitwear, a leading export industry in Tirupur. Also, Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Career hub of Alagappa University signed an MoU with Atal Incubation Centre - NIFT-TEA, Tirupur.