Shortage of funds in MGNREGS affects livelihood of 15 crore rural people, says Madurai MP

Madurai

02 November 2021 17:08 IST

The shortage of funds for implementing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in 21 States was affecting the livelihood of the rural poor numbering more than 15 crore in the country, said Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan.

In a memorandum addressed to the Union Minister for Rural Development, Giriraj Singh, he said that though the last financial year saw a huge expenditure of ₹ 1.11 lakh crore under the scheme, the budgetary allocation is envisaged at only ₹73,000 crore for the 2021-22 financial year. “The COVID-19 ordeals of the poor are not yet over, and the exodus from urban areas to native villages has not yet returned fully. Hence, the demand is higher for MGNREGS jobs and a higher allocation has to be ensured. This aspect has not been given due attention, though the same was pointed out by Left parties during the budget presentation,” he said in the letter, a copy of which was circulated to the media.

Now, States are facing an acute shortage of funds and wage payments to MGNREGS workers has become difficult. Pointing to media reports, Mr. Venkatesan said that the Ministry of Rural Development has promised to provide additional allocation after a hue and cry from various quarters.

Recalling the letter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister addressed to Prime Minister Modi on this issue, Mr. Venkatesan said that the already-released funds of ₹3,524.69 crore was exhausted in mid-September and ₹1,178.12 crore is further expenditure as on November 1, and funds were needed to settle the outstanding wages for the work carried out.

With five more months left in this fiscal, more allocation is needed for the effective implementation of the scheme. “As rightly pointed out by the Chief Minister, if the situation is allowed to continue, it may drive away more people from rural areas to urban centres and it will become a big social issue,” the CPI (M) MP said. He appealed to the Union Minister to release the funds at the earliest.