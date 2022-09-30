Shortage of fertilizer stressed by farmers at grievances redressal meet

Farmers at the grievance redressal meet held in Dindgul Collectorate on Friday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Shortage of fertilizer, especially diammonium phosphate (DAP), has been plaguing farmers across the State, charged N. Perumal, district president, All India Kisan Sabha during the monthly farmers grievance meet held at the Collectorate on Friday.

He said that the authorities claim to have dispatched it but the racks at Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) do not reflect the same.

Further, A. Savadamuthu, president of Uzhavar Urpathiyalar Kuzhu along with 20 farmers from the Vedasandur region reported that fall armyworm, an invasive pest, were spotted in their maize fields. “Usually, pesticides to curb the spread is provided before monsoon, but this time they have been delayed. Over 150 hectare of maize is cultivated in the area and farmers are in dire need of the pesticide to tackle the pest from further spreading,” he noted, adding that the situation could be brought under control only if the pesticide is provided within a week.

Mr Perumal also pressed for action to be taken against a private party at the seasonal cattle market at Oddanchatram who has been demanding ₹250 for entry and exit against the ₹20 entry fee fixed by the Government. “Despite highlighting the issue for the past three agri-grievances meetings, no action has been taken,” he claimed.

Further, a cross-section of farmers raised the issue of how they were made to run from pillar to post if their request for patta transfer involves sub division. Land surveyors delay in taking up surveying, they alleged. They also urged to dispose of the pending applications pertaining to transfer of patta.

Over 30 farmers belonging to the Scheduled Caste submitted a petition urging the Collector to take action so that they could use 36 acres of land classified as “government manavari tharisu” in the revenue records and which was given to them in the 1980s by the State in Thummalapatti Revenue Village in Palani Taluk.

They alleged that a private party had filed a case claiming ownership of the land which was dismissed, despite which, police had allegedly seized their tractor to prevent them from using the land. Citing that their livelihood had been affected for the past four months, they urged the officials to take action.

Additional Collector C. Dinesh Kumar, District Revenue Officer V. Latha, Joint Director (Agriculture) Vijayarani and others were present.