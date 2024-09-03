ADVERTISEMENT

Short stories invited for contest at book fair

Published - September 03, 2024 09:28 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Short stories on ‘karisal’ land’s history, growth, culture, habits, business are invited ahead of the 3rd book festival to be held at K.V.S boys higher secondary school in Virudhunagar district from September 27 to October 7. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The third book festival which is to be organised under the title ‘Maramum Marabum,’ (Trees and Practice) is to highlight the importance of protecting nature and cultural values related to it, said Virudhunagar Collector, V.P. Jeyaseelan.  

As part of it, short stories based on the ‘karisal,’ land’s history, its cultural significance, its traditional practices were invited for the short story contest. 

The stories should be sent to the mail ID: shortstoriesvnrdt2024@gmail.com on or before September 15. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The winners of the contest would be given a cash prize of ₹30,000 (1st place), ₹20,000 (2nd place) and ₹10,000 (3rd place). The winning stories would find a place in the book festival. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US