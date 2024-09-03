GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Short stories invited for contest at book fair

Published - September 03, 2024 09:28 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Short stories on ‘karisal’ land’s history, growth, culture, habits, business are invited ahead of the 3rd book festival to be held at K.V.S boys higher secondary school in Virudhunagar district from September 27 to October 7. 

The third book festival which is to be organised under the title ‘Maramum Marabum,’ (Trees and Practice) is to highlight the importance of protecting nature and cultural values related to it, said Virudhunagar Collector, V.P. Jeyaseelan.  

As part of it, short stories based on the ‘karisal,’ land’s history, its cultural significance, its traditional practices were invited for the short story contest. 

The stories should be sent to the mail ID: shortstoriesvnrdt2024@gmail.com on or before September 15. 

The winners of the contest would be given a cash prize of ₹30,000 (1st place), ₹20,000 (2nd place) and ₹10,000 (3rd place). The winning stories would find a place in the book festival. 

