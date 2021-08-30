Madurai

Short film on Panchali Sabatham released

People watch Panchali Sabatham at Chinmaya Yuva Kendra in Madurai on Monday.   | Photo Credit: ma31Chinmaya Mission

Chinmaya Yuva Kendra Madurai released a short film Panchali Sabatham through Chinmaya Mission, Madurai’s YouTube Channel here on Monday evening, as part of Krishna Jayanthi celebrations.

A team of around 30 people, including actors and crew members, have contributed to the making of this 40 minute short movie that is based on Bharathiyar’s Panchali Sabatham. Arthi Ramachandran, executive committee member of the mission said, “under the guidance of Swami Siva Yogananda, students from Class X to those studying in college took part in this initiative. As Panchali Sabatham deals with stories from the Mahabharatha, we wanted to release it on Krishna Jayanthi. The script alone took two weeks for completion. We are happy that 800 people have viewed the video after the first few hours of its release.”

Special pujas were also held in the Chinmaya Mission’s premises in Madurai.


