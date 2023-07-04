Shops warned against selling banned ratol paste

July 04, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Virudhunagar district administration has warned of stringent action against grocery shops, supermarkets and medical shops for selling banned ratol paste, a rodenticide.

In a statement, Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said the ratol paste, contiaining 3% yellow phosphorus, was highly lethal and it did not have any antidote. Stating that the Central and the State governments had banned this paste in the interest of farmers and members of public, he said the Tamil Nadu government had imposed a permanent ban on the sale of ratol paste in grocery shops, supermarkets and medical shops.

He also appealed to the people and the farmers not use the rodenticide. If any shops were found to be selling this paste, the sellers would be booked under the Insecticides Act, 1968, the statement said.