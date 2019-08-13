Shops to give way for car parking facility

Thirty shops are to be razed soon on Jeyaraj Road here to make way for a multi-level car parking facility.

The facility is to be constructed under the Smart Cities Mission at a cost of ₹10.24 crore. These shops were earlier constructed in 1991 on corporation land.

A four-level car park would come up at its place in an area of 2,411 square metre with a capacity to park 74 cars and 192 two-wheelers. On the first floor, there would be 12 shops, said corporation officials.

The move has been taken to reduce traffic congestion in the area due to commercial activity and disorderly parking of vehicles as there is no parking space for four-wheelers. Car users have to park their vehicles far from their destination and walk back or park it on the roadside creating difficulty for pedestrians and vehicles.

The traders, who were occupying the shops, had approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court against eviction orders issued to them. But, the court, in its order on July 2, observed that the lease period had come to an end on June 30 and they had no right to be in possession of these shops. However, it advised the Corporation Commissioner to consider the representation made by the traders for an alternative arrangement to ensure that their livelihood was not disturbed. Corporation sources said that there was no space available where they could be accommodated.

Corporation officials said that nod had been granted for demolishing the existing structures and the work order would be issued soon.