Shops to deliver groceries at doorstep

City residents can heave a sigh of relief as they can now make a phone call to a grocery store in their locality to place an order and the essentials will be delivered at their doorstep the next day.
A release from Madurai Corporation mentions a list of 18 shops across the city, which will take orders between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
A Corporation official says the service is essential to reduce the number of customers walking into shops and prevent the risk of community transmission of COVID-19. “Despite the lockdown, customers are seen in grocery shops during the day. The move will reduce their number by 90%.”
The official also adds that talks are under way to rope in additional shops.
