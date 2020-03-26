Madurai

Shops to deliver groceries at doorstep

City residents can heave a sigh of relief as they can now make a phone call to a grocery store in their locality to place an order and the essentials will be delivered at their doorstep the next day.

A release from Madurai Corporation mentions a list of 18 shops across the city, which will take orders between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

A Corporation official says the service is essential to reduce the number of customers walking into shops and prevent the risk of community transmission of COVID-19. “Despite the lockdown, customers are seen in grocery shops during the day. The move will reduce their number by 90%.”

The official also adds that talks are under way to rope in additional shops.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 26, 2020 8:36:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/shops-to-deliver-groceries-at-doorstep/article31175352.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY