Shops that violate COVID-19 guidelines to be sealed: Corporation Commissioner

Tirunelveli

13 March 2021 20:47 IST

The Corporation Commissioner G Kannan has warned of stern action against shops and establishments which neglected or violated the COVID-19 guidelines.

The authorities have been instructed to seal such establishments for at least 10 days.

With the number of active cases rising steadily, it has been planned to tighten the safety protocol. “The idea is not to harass the shopkeepers or the shoppers. We have to ensure that the virus is kept under control,” he told reporters here on Saturday.

Hence, as a precautionary measure, the shops and commercial undertakings have been instructed to meticulously follow the guidelines and cooperate with the civic authorities.

An official in the Health Department said that following a steady rise in COVID-19 cases in some of the States in northern India, the travelling public from those destinations would come under scanner at the railway stations. “If required, they will be instructed to quarantine for a week,” the official said.

Surveillance at check posts has also been intensified. People from States like Kerala and Maharashtra were being screened.

The Corporation Commissioner said that pregnant women, children and senior citizens should stay indoors. Unless there was an absolute necessity, they should not venture out, he stressed. “Not that the situation is alarming, but it is just a precaution,” he clarified.

Having come a long way by beating the virus over the last 10 months, the doctors at the Government Medical College Hospital said that the number of active cases was rising in small numbers, but the rise was steady. “The infection is not be virulent, but it is better not to take a risk at this time,” they said.

Meanwhile, the government has also appealed to those aged above 45 years to get vaccinated at the designated centres. There was no apprehension about the vaccine, a notification had stated.