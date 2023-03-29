Shops shut, human chain formed demanding formation of Sikkal panchayat union

March 29, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

Traders downed their shutters and local people formed a serpentine human chain pressing for their demand for forming a panchayat union after Sikkal.

The protest was called by Sikkal Development Committee.

The protesters said that the then Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa, had announced in the Assembly in 2012 that a new panchayat union based on Sikkal would be formed.

Subsequently, the Mudukulathor MLA and Minister, Raja Kannappan, also made repeated promises on this issue during various meetings.

However, the issue has remained only in the paper and it has not fruictified till date.

The Sikkal Development Committee claimed that the coastal villages around Sikkal had 60,000 people. Besides, it has 30 village panchayats along the East Coast Road and 12 panchayat union wards.

Besides, in the proposed area, it has got five police stations and six salt companies with around 2,500 workers. Farming has been the predominant occupation in the region.

Besides a nationalised bank branch, three cooperative banks, one high school, four higher secondary schools, one upgraded primary health centre, five PHCs, 18 sub-health centres and one fire station were located in the area.

In a memorandum given to Ramanathapuram Collector, Johny Tom Varghese, the development committee claimed that Ervadi Dargah, ship-breaking facility at Valinokkam, tourist stops of Gulf of Mannar were present in the proposed area.

The committee members said that the district administration had promised to divide Kadaladi panchayat union with 60 village panchayats to form Sikkal block.

The protesters said that if the Government did not make any announcement for formation of the new block, the protest would intensify.