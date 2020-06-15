Shops shifted from market

After two COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the wholesale vegetable market at Paravai near here, the traders’ association has announced that the market will not function on Sunday night. From Monday night, the shops will function from a nearby private land to ensure decentralisation of shops and enforce personal distancing norms.

Collector T.G. Vinay had a meeting with the association on Saturday night. “The shops were sealed and we have started tracing the contacts. We asked them to close it and shift the shops so that the market is thoroughly disinfected,” he said.

S. Manuel Jeyaraj, president of Madurai Central Market Vegetable and Perishable Commodities Merchants Co-ordinated Association, said earlier shops from two blocks from the market were shifted to the private land. Some other shops were shifted to Fatima College grounds.

“From Monday, shops from the remaining blocks will be shifted to the vast open space which will enable us to enforce personal distancing norms,” he said.

An official said that the step was taken to avoid outbreak of cases from the market, as witnessed in Chennai’s Koyambedu market.