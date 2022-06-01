Shops selling gutkha sealed

June 01, 2022

Two shops selling banned gutkha and tobacco products were sealed by the officials of the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department on YMR patti here on Wednesday.

The shops were sealed in the presence of Superintendent of Police V R Srinivasan. He warned that strict action would be taken against those found selling banned gutkha and tobacco products.

Town DSP Gokulakrishnan Nagar, Dindigul Town North Inspector P. Ulaganthan and constables were present.