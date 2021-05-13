Madurai

Shops removed

The Corporation on Thursday removed shops in Chidambara Nagar market where it proposes to construct a modern commercial complex under the Smart City programme.

Earlier, 60 shops at the market were issued notices asking them to vacate the market.

Opposing the move, shopowners and traders approached the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, which set a deadline of May 12 to vacate the shops to facilitate construction of the commercial complex. Since the deadline lapsed on Wednesday, Corporation officials removed the shops with police protection.

