Shops on south side of temple tank razed

Madurai

24 August 2020 21:38 IST

Tank restoration work to bring solution to inundation on West Veli Street

A row of shops on the southern side of Perumal Teppam on Town Hall Road were demolished by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department recently as part of the restoration of the Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple tank.

Executive Officer of the Temple M. Ramasamy said, “There were 95 shops and they were demolished over a period of time. The shops on the other three sides of the tank would be demolished following the court directive,” he said.

According to Water Watch, a monthly magazine from the Dhan Foundation, the temple tank once received water from Vaigai river. However, the old connection was lost as a result of urbanisation. “It has been more than 60 years since the tank was brimming with water,” said A. Ponraj, a shopkeeper near the tank.

Mr. Ramasamy said that till 1960 a grand float festival was celebrated in the tank during the Tamil month of Masi. “From the early 1970s, the HR and CE department allowed shops to come up around the tank after collecting a rent every month. However, a dispute arose between the shopkeepers and the department when shops were needed to be demolished as part of the restoration of the tank,” he said.

T. Muthuramalingam, treasurer of Perumal Teppakulam South Shopkeepers’ Association, said they must be provided alternative shops in the vicinity. “Many families were dependent on these shops for their livelihood,” he said.

City Engineer of Madurai Corporation S. Arasu said work was under way to construct a storm water drain that will bring rainwater from West Veli Street to the tank as the stretch between Periyar bus stand and railway station gets flooded whenever it rained.

S. Seeni Mohan, a tea shop owner near the tank, said storage of water in the tank will help improve the groundwater level in the surroundings.