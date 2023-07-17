Shops in Melapalayam closed in protest against registration of case

July 17, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Shops in Melapalayam remained closed on Monday in protest against the registration of case against a few residents of Melapalayam following an altercation that broke out between two groups recently due to traffic snarls.

After a heated argument broke out between two groups of people due to traffic congestion on Ambasamudram Road in Melapalayam on July 1, an advocate filed a complaint with the Melapalayam police. Subsequently, the Melapalayam police registered case against 15 persons and detained 2 persons. However, they were enlarged on bail immediately.

Accusing the police of registering fake cases, the jamaths of Melapalayam and 7 councillors of Tirunelveli Corporation urged the police to withdraw the case and threatened to close down the shops if the case was not revoked. The talks held between the revenue officials and the representatives of jamaths and the political parties on Sunday failed to break the deadlock.

Subsequently, shops in Melapalyam were closed down on Monday and autorickshaws not operated. The jamaths want the district administration to ensure the withdrawal of the case.

The police, however, denied the allegations of the protesters, saying that the case was registered only after an impartial inquiry conducted after the incident.