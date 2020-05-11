Shops in Dindigul and Theni do brisk business on Monday, following lockdown relaxations

After the State government announced relaxations of the restrictions imposed for the COVID-19 lockdown, a number of shops started functioning in Dindigul and Theni on Monday.

From as early as 7 a.m., automobile workshops and two-wheeler mechanics were busy getting customers, said Esakki, a mechanic at Round Road here. Many bikers couldn’t start their vehicles as they had not used them for a long period.

A police officer regulating traffic near Main Road here said that people were wearing face masks and head gear. The shopkeepers selling tea and snacks like vada and bhajji too, said that customers adhered to personal distancing voluntarily.

Apart from vegetable markets, many people were seen buying fresh greens from roadside vendors in and around South Car Street and around Big Bazaar areas.

Many mobile phone showrooms were seen crowded, but the salesmen regulated customers in such a way that there was personal distancing. Paint shops, hardware stores and other showrooms functioned without air-conditioning.

The Chamber of Commerce members thanked Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for relaxing the norms as it was need of the hour to revive money flow.

In Dindigul, the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 crossed the 100 mark last week, but the number of patients discharged also was high at 79.

In neighbouring Theni district also, all the 34 categories of shops and establishments were open from 7 a.m.

In Andipatti, Periyakulam and in Theni town, the markets saw brisk sales as people from interior villages arrived here in two-wheelers as public transport and private autorickshaws were off the roads. In Cumbum, Uthamapalayam and Bodinayakkanur, farming activities are happening on a small scale.

The grocery stores in and around bus stand were functioning. Petrol bunks and vulcanising shops also saw crowds.

Theni district has 59 cases of COVID-19 and 42 among them have been discharged from the Theni Government Medical College Hospital. On Sunday, three fresh cases were reported including from Kadamalaikundu. These areas were identified as containment zones.