Shops forcing farmers to buy additional fertilizers will face action: Collector

The Hindu Bureau VIRUDHUNAGAR
November 03, 2022 20:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy has warned fertilizer shops of stringent action if they force farmers to buy any additional goods when they buy fertilizers.

In a statement, the Collector said 1,991 tonnes of Urea, 841 tonnes of DAP, 574 tonnes of Pottash and 2,028 tonnes of Complex were stocked in cooperative fertilizer shops and private shops in the district.

He said the shops should sell the fertilizers only at government-fixed prices. If any shop was found selling the fertilizers at higher prices, severe action would be taken against it under the Fertilizer (Control) Order.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The fertilizers that were sold at subsidised rates should be sold only through the point-of-sale machine and only the right quantities based on the area of cultivation should be sold. The Aadhaar number of the farmer should be registered. The stock availability and the price list should be made public through a notice board. The farmers should be given receipts for the fertilizers they bought, he said.

Stating that all fertilizer shops should maintain the stock register accurately, the Collector said no farmer should be forced to buy any goods like Nano Urea. Similarly, no sale should be done without proper document. Violation of the conditions would attract stringent action, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app