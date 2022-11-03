Shops forcing farmers to buy additional fertilizers will face action: Collector

Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy has warned fertilizer shops of stringent action if they force farmers to buy any additional goods when they buy fertilizers.

In a statement, the Collector said 1,991 tonnes of Urea, 841 tonnes of DAP, 574 tonnes of Pottash and 2,028 tonnes of Complex were stocked in cooperative fertilizer shops and private shops in the district.

He said the shops should sell the fertilizers only at government-fixed prices. If any shop was found selling the fertilizers at higher prices, severe action would be taken against it under the Fertilizer (Control) Order.

The fertilizers that were sold at subsidised rates should be sold only through the point-of-sale machine and only the right quantities based on the area of cultivation should be sold. The Aadhaar number of the farmer should be registered. The stock availability and the price list should be made public through a notice board. The farmers should be given receipts for the fertilizers they bought, he said.

Stating that all fertilizer shops should maintain the stock register accurately, the Collector said no farmer should be forced to buy any goods like Nano Urea. Similarly, no sale should be done without proper document. Violation of the conditions would attract stringent action, he added.