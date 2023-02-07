Shops down shutters, people observe fast against unsolved double murder

February 07, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

Shops in Devakottai remained shut on Tuesday and hundreds of people went on a fast on Monday as a mark of protest against the failure of Sivaganga district police to nab the accused in the January-10 double murder case.

The agitators gave an ultimatum to the police that a massive protest would be staged if the police failed to bring to book the real accused within a month. The protest was organised by Nattars in which leaders cutting across political parties took part.

Sivaganga MLA P.R. Senthilnathan, former MLA KR. Ramasamy, Devakottai Municipal Chairman Sundaralingam, and other leaders such as Meppal Sakthi (BJP), Pandi (AMMK), participated in the peaceful protest.

Mr. Senthilnathan said that a woman, Velumathi, 35, and her mother, Kanagambal, 65, were killed by unidentified men who had robbed over 40 sovereigns of gold from their house in Kannankottai in January. Her son Moovarasu was injured in the incident.

“Though nearly one month has passed since it happened, the police are yet to arrest the culprits,” the MLA said.

The district administration had promised to provide compensation to the family and government job to a member of the family. However, none came forth, he said.

Mr. Senthilnathan said that the local people had helped the girl, for whose marriage the jewels had been kept in the house, by mobilising gold for her marriage. Besides, they also helped the family in medical treatment for the boy.

“People came in large numbers not only to show their anguish, but also as a warning to antisocial elements against indulging in any such crime in our area,” he added.