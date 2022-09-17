Shops down shutters in Rajapalayam protesting against poor roads

ADVERTISEMENT

Almost all shops and commercial establishments in Rajapalayam remained shut on Saturday as a mark of protest against the unmotorable roads in the town due to incomplete underground drainage, drinking water projects and road over bridge works for years.

The call for token agitation was given by Rajapalayam Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The suffering of the residents is beyond tolerance as the ROB work on Chattrapatti Road that started four years back still remains incomplete for one reason or other. Even as this road was blocked and traffic diverted on the narrow Madurai and Tenkasi roads, the roads were dug up for laying underground drainage making it difficult even to walk," said the chamber secretary, M.C. Venkatarama Raja.

Repeated pleas by the local residents to complete the ROB work has not produced desired result.

"The officials are coming up with one excuse or other. First, they said that the COVID-19 had led to the delay. Then they complained about lack of funds. Still, acquisition of land for laying service roads along the ROB has not been completed. With no proper planning, the work remains incomplete," he complained.

Meanwhile, the work of UGD and water projects were taken up and the roads dug.

Only few roads have been restored. The remaining roads have lot of potholes and during raining season, people cannot even walk. "Many lives have been lost and numerous people have fractured their limbs after falling down," he complained.

During rainy days, heavy vehicles get stuck in the potholes causing traffic jams.

"We are not protesting but only trying to draw the attention of the government to the pressing issue," the secretary said.

Meanwhile, Communist PArty of India (Marxist), All India Forward Bloc, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, INTUC staged a demonstration in the town in support of the chamber's agitation.