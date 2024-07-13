Shops down shutters in protest against encroachment removal in Palani

Protesting against the removal of encroachments along ‘Girivalam path’ and to draw the attention of the State government to their problems, shops, hotels and other business establishments in Palani downed their shutters from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple Devasthanam officials had made arrangements for distribution of food items, including bread, fruits and biscuits, for devotees at five points, including near the winch station, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., ensuring that the devotees did not face any hardship due to the bandh, the officials said.

The bandh by the business establishments was supported by Palani Municipal Councillors.

The temple administration had approached the Madras High Court seeking removal of encroachments along the Girivalam path for the easy movement of devotees. Recently, parking of private and commercial vehicles along the the Girivalam path was prohibited, and instead battery-operated vehicles and electric vehicles were put to use.

While the temple administration said Palani Adivaram, Bus Stand, Sannidhi Street, Market Road, Dindigul Road and R.F. Road areas were encroached upon by shopkeepers and vendors, the trading community opposed the move to remove the encroachments. However, the municipal administration had to comply with the court directive.

In view of the bandh, the town wore a deserted look from the morning. Only a few medical shops were open during the daytime.

Children were provided with milk at the temple. At around 6 p.m., many shops opened. In many locations, the police had posted pickets, but there were no untoward incidents reported.